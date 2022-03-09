Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $4.85 Million Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.65% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 23.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 308,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 58,580 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,740,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 898,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

ANZU stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

