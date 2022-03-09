Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,790,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

