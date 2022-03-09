Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 898,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clarus by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Clarus by 248.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 564,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $792.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

