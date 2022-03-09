Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Clarus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Clarus by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLAR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

