Clear Street LLC Buys New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $127,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $977,000.

Shares of DCRNU opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

