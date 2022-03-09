Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 1,310 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,440.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.