Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 1,310 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,440.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,480.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90.
- On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72.
- On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.
Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
