Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.64

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 7455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

