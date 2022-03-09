Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of CLPR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,900. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.
Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.