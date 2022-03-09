Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CLPR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,900. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

