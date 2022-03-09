CloakCoin Price Tops $0.23 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,635.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013491 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009333 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,771,881 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.