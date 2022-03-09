Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.32. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 493,800 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

