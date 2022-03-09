CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Joel E. Peterson Buys 4,507 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $437.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

