Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of KOF traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 94,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,053. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

