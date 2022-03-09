Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,413.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,413.50 ($18.52) and last traded at GBX 1,421 ($18.62), with a volume of 204331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,575 ($20.64).

CCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($41.01) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,933.33 ($38.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,378 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,469.04.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($32.25) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($5,094.84). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292.

About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

