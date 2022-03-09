Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 269,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CCNC stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.