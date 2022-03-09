Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cognex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cognex by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.