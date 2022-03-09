Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.75. 140,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,966. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

