Cohen Klingenstein LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,103 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.88 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

