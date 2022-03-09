Colliers Securities Comments on Impinj, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impinj in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

PI stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,677. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Impinj by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.