Colliers Securities Weighs in on inTEST Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INTT. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

