Comerica Bank Acquires 8,514 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

