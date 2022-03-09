Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $1,692,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $2,009,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,521,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

