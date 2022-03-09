Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 131.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

WABC stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

