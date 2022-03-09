Comerica Bank Increases Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Unisys worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Unisys by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 266.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Unisys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unisys (Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.