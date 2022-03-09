Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

