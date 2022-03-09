Comerica Bank Sells 31,845 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,845 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

