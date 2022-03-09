Comparing EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EzFill and AutoNation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill $7.23 million 5.06 -$9.38 million N/A N/A AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.28 $1.37 billion $18.67 5.98

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 5.31% 50.46% 15.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EzFill and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 0 3 3 0 2.50

AutoNation has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than EzFill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of AutoNation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoNation beats EzFill on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Jaguar Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. The Corporate & Other segment comprises other businesses, including collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

