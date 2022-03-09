Comparing Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Paramount Global Class A common alerts:

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FOX pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FOX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Global Class A common is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and FOX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.83 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.31 FOX $12.91 billion 1.63 $2.15 billion $2.45 15.28

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than FOX. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% FOX 10.57% 14.45% 7.07%

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paramount Global Class A common and FOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A FOX 1 2 2 0 2.20

FOX has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given FOX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FOX is more favorable than Paramount Global Class A common.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of FOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FOX beats Paramount Global Class A common on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors. The Television segment consists of the acquisition, marketing and distribution of broadcast network programming. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment consists of the FOX Studio Lot, Credible Labs Inc, corporate overhead costs and intracompany eliminations. The company was founded on May 3, 2018, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Class A common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.