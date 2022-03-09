CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.10

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €45.10 ($49.02) and last traded at €48.38 ($52.59), with a volume of 129293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €45.22 ($49.15).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.79 ($88.90).

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of €58.19 and a 200-day moving average of €68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

