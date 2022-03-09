Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up 0.04 on Wednesday, hitting 60.50. 95,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 57.47. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCSI. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

