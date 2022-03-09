Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

Several research firms have commented on CNSWF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $64.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,654.03. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,316.60 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,690.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,717.21.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

