Contrasting Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09% Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renovare Environmental and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $5.88 million 2.71 -$11.54 million ($0.36) -1.35 Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.35 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -30.58

Kuke Music has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovare Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kuke Music beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

