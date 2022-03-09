CoreCard (CCRD) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD – Get Rating) is one of 394 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CoreCard to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CoreCard and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2651 13163 24281 666 2.56

CoreCard presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.05%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 60.22%. Given CoreCard’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCard has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CoreCard has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s peers have a beta of -17.14, indicating that their average share price is 1,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million N/A 30.33 CoreCard Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 9.07

CoreCard’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.42% 16.52% CoreCard Competitors -120.78% -57.20% -5.77%

Summary

CoreCard beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

