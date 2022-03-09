Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.38.

TPZ opened at C$21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 96.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.73. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.03 and a 52 week high of C$21.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.62%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

