Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.90. Approximately 7,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$146.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.