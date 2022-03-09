Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.63. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,500 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.
Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Gold (CORVF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.