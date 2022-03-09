Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

CPNG opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Coupang has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.