Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

CPNG opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Coupang has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

