Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

