Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRECU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,058. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRECU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,515,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.