Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of CRCT traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 9,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59. Cricut has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $47.36.

Get Cricut alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cricut by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.