Critical Comparison: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) & Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 557.89%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 340.11%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 137.34 -$25.16 million ($1.24) -1.23 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 153.48 -$67.47 million ($2.47) -2.91

Onconova Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -8,294.27% -59.78% -43.48% Marinus Pharmaceuticals -572.12% -86.10% -61.91%

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

