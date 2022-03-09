Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) General Counsel Susan E. Ball Sells 17,458 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCRN opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.