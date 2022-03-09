Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 264,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,289. The company has a market cap of $785.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

