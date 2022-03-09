Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,570 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $813,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 14.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.