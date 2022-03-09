Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 99,484.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.