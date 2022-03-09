Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $990,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,944,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

