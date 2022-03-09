Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Masco by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 47,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.