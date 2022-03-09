Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

