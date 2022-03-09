CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.133-2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

CRWD traded up $13.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.79. 9,200,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,282. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

