CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $156.77 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

