Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 40.8% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $91,119.94 and approximately $520.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

